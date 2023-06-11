In a shocking incident that took place in Delhi, a woman allegedly stabbed her live-in partner in Kishangarh. As per news agency ANI, the incident took place on Saturday morning when a woman named Baby stabbed her live-in partner Samuel on suspicion of talking to another woman. After the incident, the man was rushed to a hospital and is said to be out of danger. "The accused woman has been arrested," officials of Delhi Police said. Delhi Shocker: Woman Found Murdered in Subhash Nagar With Multiple Stab Injuries, Four Including Husband Arrested.

Woman Stabs Live-In Partner in Delhi

A woman named Baby stabbed her live-in partner Samuel suspecting him of talking to another woman in the early morning hours of Saturday in Kishangarh. The man is admitted to a local hospital and is out of danger. The accused woman has been arrested: Delhi Police — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2023

