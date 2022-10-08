A huge traffic snarl was seen in various parts of Delhi following continuous rainfall in the city. According to reports, traffic snarls were reported from different parts of the national capital as heavy rains continued to lash various parts of the city. In view of the heavy rainfall, the Delhi Traffic Police also advised commuters to plan their journey accordingly. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Says 'God Sent Me To Finish Off the Descendants of Kansa' After Posters in Gujarat Call Him ‘Anti-Hindu’ (Video).

Visuals of Traffic Snarl From Dhaula Kuan

Delhi | Traffic snarl in various parts of the national capital following continuous rainfall in the city; visuals from Dhaula Kuan pic.twitter.com/2VClmKNq7n — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2022

