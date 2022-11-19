On Friday, the Delhi Traffic Police took to social media to update citizen about traffic arrangements and diversions in the national capital. In its post, the police said that elaborate traffic arrangements have been made across the city on Sunday, November 20, 2022, in view of the the procession on Feast of the Christ the King. "Citizens are advised to plan their commute accordingly," the Delhi traffic police said. Delhi Traffic Update: Police Issue Advisory in View of URS Mela in South Delhi's Dargah Nizamuddin Area; Check Details Here.

Traffic Advisory In view of the procession on Feast of the Christ the King, on 20.11.2022, Sunday, elaborate traffic arrangements have been made across the city. Citizens are advised to plan their commute accordingly.#DelhiPoliceUpdates pic.twitter.com/Kw2hiQvCQp — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) November 18, 2022

