On Saturday, the Delhi Traffic Police took to social media to update citizens about traffic restrictions and diversions in the city. In its post, the Delhi traffic police said, "The following routes are suggested to be avoided ahead of URS Mela in the area of Dargah Nizamuddin, South East Delhi." The police also urged people to plan their commute accordingly. Delhi Traffic Update: Police Issue Advisory in View of Flyover Construction Work Between Ashram Chowk and Kilokri Village; Check Details Here.

URS Mela in Dargah Nizamuddin Area in South East Delhi

Traffic Advisory The following routes are suggested to be avoided ahead of URS Mela in the area of Dargah Nizamuddin, South East Delhi. You Are Advised To Plan Your Commute Accordingly.#DelhiPoliceUpdates pic.twitter.com/sqtLnVT1dm — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) November 12, 2022

