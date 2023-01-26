Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh launched Bharat Biotech's nasal COVID-19 vaccine iNCOVACC on Monday. iNCOVACC: Bharat Biotech's Intranasal Heterologous COVID-19 Booster Dose Likely to Hit Market in February First Week.

iNCOVACC Launched:

Delhi | Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya and Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh launch Bharat Biotech’s nasal #COVID19 Made-in-India vaccine iNCOVACC. pic.twitter.com/cSpMIUTXsL — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2023

