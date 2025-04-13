A tragic incident unfolded in Delhi's Madhu Vihar area on the night of April 12, when two walls suddenly collapsed on pedestrians, killing one man. CCTV footage from the scene, recorded around 8:46 PM, shows the initial collapse of the first wall, knocking down four pedestrians. While the three of them quickly got up, one man remained motionless, and bystanders rushed to pull him out from under the rubble. As they attended to him, another wall from a nearby shop collapsed, trapping several others under the debris. Delhi Wall Collapse: 5 Workers Injured After Portion of Wall of Third-Floor Collapses in Brahmpuri.

CCTV Shows Pedestrians Trapped as Two Walls Collapse in Delhi

VIDEO | Delhi: A man died after a wall collapsed in Delhi’s Madhu Vihar last night. CCTV visuals from the spot. (Source: Third Party) (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/IUCYrvA7Fj — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 13, 2025

