The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Tuesday, June 17, forecasting light to moderate rain and the possibility of gusty winds touching up to 70 km/hr. Delhi’s maximum is forecast to hover between 33 and 35°C on both Tuesday and Wednesday, with mostly overcast skies expected. Weather Forecast Today, June 17: Check Weather Updates, Heatwave Warning, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

Delhi Weather Update for June 17

A red alert was issued for Delhi and surrounding areas on Tuesday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting thunderstorms accompanied by hail, moderate to heavy rainfall, and gusty winds reaching speeds of 50 to 70 kmph at isolated locations over the next two… pic.twitter.com/9C38AdeYXG — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 17, 2025

