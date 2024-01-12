On Friday, January 12, Delhi recorded the coldest morning of the season as the minimum temperature dropped to 3.6 Degrees Celsius, which is three notches below the season's average. According to a data posted by India Meteorological Department (IMD), Safdarjung recorded 3.9 Degree Celsius, while temperature at Lodhi Road dipped to 3.6 Degree Celsius. A severe cold wave grips Delhi-NCR and parts of North India with dense fog leading to travel disruptions in the region. Delhi Weather Update: National Capital Records Coldest Day of Season As Mercury Dips to 6.5 Degrees Celsius.

Weather Update:

Minimum Temperatures and their Departure over the Plains of North India: 12.01.2024 Minimum temperatures are in the range of 3-7°C over most parts of Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Rajasthan and in some parts of U. P, north Madhya Pradesh and in isolated pockets of Bihar. pic.twitter.com/rZhuFUiTIc — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) January 12, 2024

