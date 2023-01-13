In a bizarre incident, a woman has filed Rs 3 crore suit in Delhi High Court against her partner who suppressed his marriage and continued relationship with her. In her suit, the woman claimed that she was deceived by a man who allegedly continued a romantic relationship with her for about two years while fraudulently suppressing the fact that he had been married since 2019. Delhi High Court Issues Notice Challenging Constitutional Validity of Juvenile Justice Act’s Clauses on DCPCR’s Plea.

