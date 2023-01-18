Indian Wrestlers and also Olympic medal winners Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik along with Vinesh Phogat and other top Indian grapplers on Wednesday staged a protest against the conductions of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) at Jantar Mantar. Bajrang Punia, one of the most celebrated Wrestlers of India, shared his concern that the Indian wrestlers are getting harassed by the Federation. Indian Wrestlers Refuse to Tolerate Alleged 'Dictatorship' of WFI; Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik Among Others Stage Protest At Jantar Mantar.

Bajrang Punia Tweets In Support of Wrestlers

Delhi | Wrestlers are being harassed by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI). Those who are a part of WFI know nothing about the sport: Olympian wrestler Bajrang Punia pic.twitter.com/iIArGmgInj — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2023

