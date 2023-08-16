The Yamuna River has been continuously overflowing since Tuesday, exceeding the danger level, and the Delhi administration is on high alert. After two days of heavy rain in the higher catchment areas of the river, the water level in Delhi on Tuesday exceeded the danger threshold of 205.33 metres.

According to forecasts, the water level would climb to 205.50 metres by 5 am and continue to increase throughout the day. Yamuna River Water Level Flows Above Danger Level in Delhi, Old Railway Bridge Shut for Train Movement; Watch Video of Latest Visuals.

Yamuna Continues to Overflow Following Torrential Rain in Delhi

#WATCH | Delhi: Yamuna continues to overflow; latest morning visuals from Old Yamuna Bridge (Loha Pul) pic.twitter.com/JJ9YuSCpPX — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2023

