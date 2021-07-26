Delhi Zoo To Reopen From August 1 2021With COVID-19 Safety Protocols, Tickets Can Be Booked Online From July 31

Delhi Zoo to reopen from 1st August with COVID-19 safety protocols. Tickets can be booked online from 31st July: Delhi Zoo Director, Ramesh Pandey.@CZA_Delhi pic.twitter.com/nAwssyU2DU — Prasar Bharati News Services पी.बी.एन.एस. (@PBNS_India) July 26, 2021

