Delhi’s Saket Court on Friday granted bail to former JNU student Sharjeel Imam in a sedition case which accuses him of delivering a "provocative speech" during anti CAA-NRC protest that allegedly led to violence in the Jamia Nagar area in 2019. However, Imam will continue to remain in custody as he is yet to get bail in other cases pending against him. North East Delhi Violence: Sharjeel Imam Seeks Relief From Delhi HC After SC Stays Sedition Law Use

Check Tweet:

Delhi's Saket Court grants bail to Sharjeel Imam in a case lodged against him for allegedly making inflammatory speeches at Jamia during anti-CAA-NRC protest in 2019. — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2022

