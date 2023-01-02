The Supreme Court today backed Centre's 2016 notes ban in a majority judgment. The five-member bench upheld demonetisation by 4 : 1 majority. The majority also held the decision to be legal. Justice BV Nagarathna gave a dissenting judgment, saying the November 8, 2016 notification was unlawful. Demonetisation: Supreme Court Upholds Central Government’s 2016 Note Ban Decision, Says 'There Was Consultation Between Centre and RBI'.

Supreme Court Upholds Centre's 2016 Note Ban:

Final outcome : Supreme Court upholds demonetisation by 4 : 1 majority. Majority holds the decision to be legal. Justice BV Nagarathna dissents to hold that the November 8, 2016 notification was unlawful.#SupremeCourtofIndia #Demonetisation — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) January 2, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)