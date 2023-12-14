TMC leader Derek O'Brien was on Thursday, December 14, suspended from the Rajya Sabha for the remainder of the Winter session for his "unruly behaviour" and "misconduct". Soon after the House met again, suspended TMC MP Derek O'Brien was seen continuing to be present in the Rajya Sabha despite Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar's direction to leave the House. Speaking about the TMC leader's behaviour, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said, "It is most unfortunate that suspended member Derek O'Brien continues to be present in the House. His conduct has handicapped the House from transacting business." Derek O'Brien Suspended From Rajya Sabha: Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar Suspends TMC MP From Remainder of Winter Session for 'Unruly Behaviour' and 'Misconduct'.

His Conduct Has Handicapped the House From Transacting Business

Suspended TMC MP Derek O'Brien continues to be present in the Rajya Sabha despite Chairman's direction to leave the House "It is most unfortunate that suspended member Derek O'Brien continues to be present in the House. His conduct has handicapped the House from transacting…

