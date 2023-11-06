The Madras High Court on Monday, November 6, recommended a temple activist to stay away from making any posts or comments on social media for at least two weeks. While suggesting a social media detox to the temple activist, the high court bench also imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on him for using "unsavoury words" against an industrialist. The bench of Justices J Nisha Banu and N Mala said those who claim to be "protectors of Sanatan Dharma" should be wary of using unsavoury language. The Madras High Court made these observations while hearing a contempt of court petition filed by industrialist Venu Srinivasan. In his plea, Venu claimed that the respondent, Rangarajan Narasimhan, continued to make disparaging remarks against him on social media despite a specific restraint order passed by the court last year. Keeping RSS Leaders' Photos Not Terrorism, Says Madras High Court; Grants Bail to PFI Member in UAPA Case.

HC on Social Media Detox

