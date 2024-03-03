A 34-year-old man identified as Kinchak Navale, hailing from Satara in Maharashtra, was arrested on Saturday, March 1 for allegedly making life-threatening and derogatory remarks against Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. During an interview to an YouTube channel, Navle had issued death threat and made objectionable language against Fadnavis. This is the second arrest made in connection with the case. On Thursday, Yogesh Sawant was arrested from Panvel for allegedly posting Navle's interview on social media platforms. Navle appeared in court and was sent to police custody till March 7, stated Santacruz Police. Devendra Fadnavis Death Threat: Yogesh Sawant Arrested for Threatening, Using Derogatory Language Against Maharashtra DCM.

