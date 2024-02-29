The Santa Cruz Police Station arrested a man named Yogesh Sawant for allegedly using abusive language and issuing death threats against Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The police registered a case against Sawant under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Information Technology (IT) Act. He was produced before a magistrate court, which remanded him to judicial custody for 14 days. Devendra Fadnavis Threat: Caller Makes Hoax Bomb Call to Maharashtra Deputy CM's House in Nagpur, Arrested (Watch Video).

Devendra Fadnavis Death Threat

#UPDATE | Mumbai's Santa Cruz Police Station arrested the accused Yogesh Sawant for using derogatory language against Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis and threatening to kill him. He was presented before the court and the court sent him to… https://t.co/YkUwO9sAiE — ANI (@ANI) February 29, 2024

