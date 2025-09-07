A dramatic incident occurred in Semlipura village under Tirla police station when a pickup truck (MP 11 G 5131), loaded with cement, fertilizer, and iron, was swept away by the fast-rising waters of the Dilawara river. The vehicle, carrying driver Pahad Singh and three passengers—Manasing, Popadia, and Gulab—was crossing the river around 6:30 PM when the water level surged dangerously. Despite the overwhelming current, all four occupants bravely swam through roughly 50 feet of deep water to save their lives. Locals rushed to the site to help, but the strong flow made retrieving the truck extremely difficult. The vehicle was en route to Surajpura Gram Panchayat when it was carried away. Bengaluru Horror: Boy Pops Head Out of Car Sunroof, Strikes Overhead Barrier in Shocking Video Showing Carefree Moment Turning into Dangerous Accident.

Pickup Laden with Cement, Fertiliser Swept Away in Semlipura

MP के धार जिले के तिरला थाना अंतर्गत सेमलीपूरा में दिलावरा नदी के ऊपर बनी रपट के ऊपर से पिकअप वाहन नदी में बह गया। आपको बता दें कि इस मार्ग पर नदी के दोनों और कोई संकेत तक नहीं लगे थे जिसके कारण पिकअप वाहन के चालक को अंदाजा नहीं था कि पुलिया पर कितना पानी है । pic.twitter.com/bjPGwjYxR7 — Gagandeep Singh (@GagandeepNews) September 6, 2025

