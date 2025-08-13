In a shocking incident, three armed criminals broke into the Indore residence of retired Justice Ramesh Garg and looted over INR 5 lakh in cash along with gold and silver jewellery, all within just 4 minutes and 10 seconds. A video of the incident has gone viral. The incident occurred around 4:30 AM on Sunday, August 10, in Pragati Park Colony and was caught on CCTV, though it went unnoticed at the time as the alarm failed to wake Justice Garg’s son, Ritvik. Despite a security guard being present, the intruders managed to cut through an iron grill and head straight to Ritvik’s room, while his wife and children slept in another. The family discovered the theft only after waking up to find the room ransacked. Bank Robbery Caught on Camera in Jabalpur: Gang of 5–6 Armed Men Loots Branch of ESAF Small Finance Bank in Madhya Pradesh; Probe Underway (Watch Video).

Indore Robbery Video

Burglars Loot Retired Judge’s Home Within Minutes in Madhya Pradesh's Indore

इंदौर में रिटायर्ड जज के यहाँ चोरी का सीसीटीवी! मुझे जानना है कि सोया व्यक्ति जानबूझकर सोने का नाटक करता रहा खतरा भांप कर या सही में उसकी नींद नहीं खुली:)) pic.twitter.com/P7Kx6BHTDl — Narendra Nath Mishra (@iamnarendranath) August 13, 2025

