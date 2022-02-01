In a major update, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will be introducing the 'Digital Rupee' using blockchain technology over the coming years. This step will give a major boost to the economy of India, said FM Sitharaman.

