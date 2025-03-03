The Madhya Pradesh High Court recently imposed some unusual bail conditions while granting anticipatory bail to a man booked under Section 69 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (Sexual intercourse by employing deceitful means, etc.). The Madhya Pradesh High Court bench of Justice Devnarayan Mishra directed the accused, Murli Manohar Soni, to cooperate with the investigating agency, submit all electronic gadgets, disclose social media passwords and provide body fluids and blood samples if required by the investigating officer. Bhopal Gas Tragedy: Supreme Court Refuses To Interfere With Madhya Pradesh High Court Order on Toxic Waste Disposal.

HC Imposes Unusual Bail Conditions on Accused

'Disclose Social Media Passwords, Provide Body Fluids, Blood Samples If Required By IO': MP High Court Directs Accused Seeking Bail | @ISparshUpadhyay #MadhyaPradeshHighCourthttps://t.co/7XH5MGpygf — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) March 1, 2025

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

