President Droupadi Murmu who is on her maiden 2-day visit to Odisha after assuming the high office in July stopped her convoy in Puri and chose to walk around 2km on Grand Road to reach Jagannath temple to offer prayers on Thursday. She also waved at the people and interacted with some school students while walking towards the temple. President Droupadi Murmu Performs 'Integration Dance' With Local Troupe in Sikkim's Gangtok (Watch Video)

Watch Video:

#WATCH | People greet President Droupadi Murmu as she walks about 2km to seek the blessings of Lord Jagannath at the Puri Jagannath Temple, in Odisha. (Source: President's Office) pic.twitter.com/AF7XnpujlW — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2022

