The Indian Army personnel on Sunday, November 12, celebrated Diwali 2023 by lighting sparklers and bursting crackers in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri. Video shared by news agency ANI also shows the Indian Army personnel celebrating the auspicious Deepavali festival by offering prayers. Diwali 2023 Wishes: PM Narendra Modi Greets Nation on Deepavali, Wishes Prosperity and Wonderful Health to Everyone.

Diwali 2023 Celebration by Indian Army Personnel

#WATCH | J&K: Indian Army personnel celebrated Diwali by lighting sparklers and bursting crackers in Rajouri (11.11) pic.twitter.com/AKAiY2ix4S — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2023

