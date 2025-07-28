A resident of Panchsheel Greens 1 Society in Greater Noida West sustained injuries after being attacked by a pet German Shepherd while descending the staircase of C1 Tower. The incident occurred when a woman was bringing the dog down for a walk, and the unmuzzled pet suddenly charged up the stairs. Despite his attempt to escape, the man suffered injuries. Eyewitnesses claim the situation could have been far more serious if the dog had not been restrained shortly after. Locals are now demanding stricter enforcement of pet safety norms within the society. Dog Attack in Delhi: 6-Year-Old Girl Dies of Rabies Weeks After Being Attacked by Rabid Stray Dog in Pooth Kalan, Family Demands Action Against MCD Officials.

Dog Attack in Greater Noida's Panchsheel Greens 1 Society

ग्रेटर नोएडा वेस्ट की पंचशील ग्रीन्स वन सोसायटी में एक टावर की सीढ़िया से उतर रहे निवासी पर पालतू कुत्ते ने हमला किया। घटना के समय कुत्ते के मुंह पर मजल नही लगा था। कुत्ता की नस्ल जर्मन शेफर्ड है। pic.twitter.com/xoiilir8TK — Siddharth Agarwal 🇮🇳 (@siddharth2596) July 27, 2025

