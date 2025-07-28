New Delhi, July 28: In an unfortunate incident in Delhi, a six-year-old girl died of rabies weeks after she was allegedly attacked by a stray dog in the national capital. The alleged incident occurred on June 30 in the Pooth Kalan area near Rohini. The deceased girl, a Class 1 student, was later identified as Chavi Sharma. Chavi's death has once again led to debate about civic and public health failures in Delhi.

According to a report in The Times of India, Chavi was allegedly attacked by a rabid stray on June 30 while she was on her way to visit her aunt. The stray dog allegedly bit Chavi multiple times, thereby leaving her with several wounds. Earlier, the same stray dog had bitten a 64-year-old woman. "The dog had been roaming in this area for the last couple of months, attacking passersby and chasing two-wheelers," she added. ‘Stray Dogs a Threat to Life’: Journalist Mauled by Stray Dog While Walking in Delhi’s Lodhi Garden, Shares Pic.

Chavi Referred to Multiple Hospitals After Her Condition Worsens

Shakuntala further said that they had complained to the councillor, but to no avail. Soon after the dog attack, Chavi was rushed to Ambedkar Hospital, where her anti-rabies treatment began. After receiving two injections, Chavi was scheduled for the third dose on July 28; however, she developed a fever on July 24. It is reported that Ambedkar Hospital doctors allegedly dismissed her fever as seasonal flu.

Chavi Dies At Private Hospital in Pitampura

Later, she was referred to Kalawati Hospital and then to Lady Hardinge as her condition began to worsen, and she faced difficulty swallowing water. At Lady Hardinge, the hospital staff referred her to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, citing a lack of an isolation ward. Later, she was referred to Safdarjung Hospital. On July 25, Chavi's family admitted her to a private hospital in Pitampura, where she passed away the next day. Animal Abuse Caught on Camera: Stray Dog Beaten to Death in Delhi’s Karawal Nagar, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

During the preliminary investigation, cops learnt that Chavi was adopted by Manju and Satish Sharma when she was three to four months old. Her biological father was Santosh Sharma. The couple adopted Chavi after her mother passed away. Meanwhile, the family has demanded legal action against MCD officials for failing to take action against the stray dog menace.

