Incidents of pitbull dog attacks continue to rise across the country and this time a nine-year-old girl in Haryana’s Karnal fell prey to a pit bull attack. The minor, identified as Mahi was playing on the terrace of her house when the attack took place. The neighbor’s pitbull reportedly jumped onto the terrace of Mahi’s residence and attacked her. The dog reportedly tore off part of the girl’s face and ear. She is currently under treatment and may need surgery soon. Dog Attack in Noida: Pet Dog Attacks Two Children in Lift of Golden Palm Society in Sector 168, CCTV Video Surfaces (Watch Here).

Dog Attack in Haryana:

