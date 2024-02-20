A shocking case of animal cruelty has come to light in Goa, where a car driver deliberately ran over a sleeping dog and killed it. The incident, which was captured on a CCTV camera, occurred at Agassaim village in North Goa district on Friday, February 16. The video shows a dog lying near a gate. A car then enters the premises and drives over the dog, ignoring its cries of pain. The dog is seen writhing in agony and trying to get up after being crushed by the vehicle. Goa Horror: Video of Kids Sleeping on Moving SUV Goes Viral, Draws Strong Reaction from Netizens.

Dog Crushed by Luxury Car in Goa

In Goa, a luxury car GA03Z6144 driven by driver of a influential person deliberately drove over a sleeping community dog. Dog died after 30 mins. This is the 2nd dog killed by same car. Despite being caught on CCTV camera and witness Agassaim police has not registered an FIR. pic.twitter.com/ngjQQXpirJ — Deepti bhatnagar (@deebhatnagar) February 19, 2024

