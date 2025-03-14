A customer has accused Zomato-owned Blinkit of misleading customers after discovering a weight discrepancy in a grocery order. Sharing their experience on Reddit, the user claimed that a 500g grape packet weighed only 370g, including packaging, far less than advertised. Initially dismissing it as an error, the customer noticed a similar issue with another order, where a 500g pack weighed only 395g. The customer also claimed past instances of missing items, open cat food boxes, and overpriced products. The user accused Blinkit of scamming customers, stating, "I feel this isn't by accident but a rather thought out way to scam customers." The user further warned others against trusting the platform stating, "Pls don't trust Blinkit blindly." The post has since gone viral, sparking renewed debates about accuracy in grocery delivery services. Blinkit Now Delivers Smartphones and Feature Phones in 10 Minutes in Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

‘Don’t Trust Blinkit Blindly’: Customer Alleges Weight Discrepancy

