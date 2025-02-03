In a shocking series of violent attacks, Shirdi, one of Maharashtra’s most revered pilgrimage towns, witnessed a double murder and an attempted killing early Monday morning, February 3. The incidents, which appear to be random and brutal, left the community in a state of shock. Three men were stabbed at different locations within a short span of time, local media reported. Subhash Sahebrao Ghode and Nitin Krishna Shejul, both employees of the renowned Sai Sansthan, were among the victims. Tragically, Ghode was attacked near Kardoba Nagar Chowk, while Shejul was found dead in Sakuri Shiv. A third victim, Krishna Deherkar from Shrikrishna Nagar, sustained multiple stab wounds and is currently in critical condition, fighting for his life in a hospital. The attacks occurred around 4 am as the victims were reportedly on their way to work when they were ambushed by unidentified assailants. Kothrud Shocker: 4 Minors Hack Man to Death With Machete in Pune Over 'Immoral Relationship' With Main Accused's Mother, Detained and Sent to Rehabilitation Centre.

Double Murder Shocks Shirdi

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)