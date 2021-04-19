Union Health Minister Harsha Vardhan on Monday responded to former PM Dr Manmohan Singh's letter on tackling the COVID-19 crisis in India. Dr Harsh Vardhan said that history would be kinder to him (Dr Manmohan Singh) if only his own party (Congress) had followed his advice.

History shall be kinder to you Dr Manmohan Singh ji if your offer of ‘constructive cooperation’ and valuable advice was followed by your @INCIndia leaders as well in such extraordinary times ! Here’s my reply to your letter to Hon’ble PM Sh @narendramodi ji 👍 @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/IJcz3aL2mo — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) April 19, 2021

