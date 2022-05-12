Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday took to Twitter and said that he was deeply saddened by the death of Dr. Ramakant Shukla, who made invaluable contribution to the world of Sanskrit and Hindi literature. "My deepest condolences to his family and fans in this hour of grief. Peace!." PM Modi tweet in Hindi read.

Check tweet:

संस्कृत और हिन्दी साहित्य जगत में अमूल्य योगदान देने वाले डॉ. रमाकांत शुक्ल जी के देहावसान से अत्यंत दुख हुआ है। शोक की इस घड़ी में उनके परिजनों और प्रशंसकों के प्रति मेरी गहरी संवेदनाएं। ॐ शांति! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 12, 2022

