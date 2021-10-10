Indian fantasy sports platform Dream11 on Sunday suspened its operations in Karnataka. The development came days after an FIR was registered against the founders of Dream11, Harsh Jain and Bhavit Sheth, on the basis of a complaint lodged by a Bengaluru-based cab driver. Notably, the Karnataka Assembly passed the Karnataka Police (Amendment) Bill, 2021, to ban online gaming and curtail online gambling.

The Indian fantasy sports platform in a statement said, "Following the recent media coverage, our Karnataka users have expressed deep concerns and anxiety on their safety and security. In order to allay our users' concerns, we have decided to suspend operations in Karnataka."

Tweet By Dream11:

