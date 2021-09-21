The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized two shipping containers at the Mundra Port that had arrived from Afghanistan with at least Rs 2,000 illegal drugs.

Company released detail statement on false allegations on social media about illegal drugs, said "We sincerely hope that this statement will put to rest the motivated, malicious and false propaganda being run on social media against the Adani Group. APSEZ is a port operator providing services to shipping lines. We have no policing authority over the containers or the millions of tones of cargo that pass through the terminals in Mudra or any of our ports".

Media statement on the malicious social media campaign against the Adani Group on the seizure of illegal drugs at Mundra Port. pic.twitter.com/z4gutdzKyK — Adani Group (@AdaniOnline) September 21, 2021

