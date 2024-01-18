India's foreign minister, Dr S Jaishankar, on Thursday, January 18, met his Maldives counterpart, Moosa Zameer, on the sidelines of the 19th Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in Uganda. Taking to X, EAM S Jaishankar said he met Maldives Foreign Minister Moosa Zameer today in Kampala. "A frank conversation on India-Maldives ties. Also discussed NAM-related issues," his tweet read. NAM Summit 2024: EAM S Jaishankar Arrives in Uganda's Kampala To Represent India at Two-Day 19th Non-Aligned Movement Summit (See Pics).

A Frank Conversation on India-Maldives Ties

Met Maldives FM @MoosaZameer today in Kampala. A frank conversation on 🇮🇳-🇲🇻 ties. Also discussed NAM related issues. pic.twitter.com/P7ResFlCaK — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) January 18, 2024

