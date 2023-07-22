An earthquake of magnitude 3.3 on the Richter Scale struck Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang region on Saturday at 06:56 am, said National Centre for Seismology. However, no casualties have been reported yet. Earthquake in Manipur: Quake of Magnitude 3.5 on Richter Scale Jolts Ukhrul, No Casualties Reported. Earthquake in Arunachal Pradesh An earthquake of magnitude 3.3 on the Richter Scale strikes Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang today, at 06:56 am: National Centre for Seismology. pic.twitter.com/2JURhcNqpf — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)