According to National Centre for Seismology, an earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter Scale hit northwards of Pangin, Arunachal Pradesh, at around 8:50 am on Friday. Previously, an earthquake of magnitude 3.3 on the Richter scale struck Twang region in Arunachal on July 22. Earthquake in Arunachal Pradesh: Quake of Magnitude 3.5 on Richter Scale Jolts Tawang Region.

Earthquake in Arunachal Pradesh

An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter Scale hit North northwards of Pangin, Arunachal Pradesh today at around 8:50 am: National Centre for Seismology pic.twitter.com/16EFb1LWAL — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2023

