According to the National Center for Seismology, an earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on Richter Scale hit Leh and Ladakh regions on Tuesday, December 26. “An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 Richter Scale hit Leh, Ladakh at around 4:33”, NCS informed via a tweet from its official X handle. Earthquake in India: Magnitude 5.5 Quake Jolts Ladakh's Kargil.

Earthquake in Ladakh

