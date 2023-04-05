An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale hit Ladakh on Wednesday evening. The National Center for Seismology (NCS) confirmed the news and said that a quake of 3.5 magnitudes struck Ladakh. So far, there have been no reports of any casualties. Earthquake of Magnitude 4.6 on Ritcher Scale Hits Andaman and Nicobar Island.

Quake Strikes Ladakh

Earthquake of Magnitude 3.5 on the Richter Scale hit Ladakh: National Center for Seismology pic.twitter.com/ycM5MtwECq — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2023

