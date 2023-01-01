Tremors were felt across Delhi in the early hours of Sunday, January 1. There was no immediate report of any loss of life or property due to the quake which hit around 1.19 am on the New Year 2023. An earthquake of Magnitude 3.8 jolted the national capital and surrounding areas at around 1.19 am. The epicenter of the earthquake was in Haryana's Jhajjar & its depth was 5 km below the ground: National Center for Seismology. Delhi Earthquake Funny Memes Trend Online: Netizens Joke on Tremors in National Capital As Entry Music For New Year 2023.

Check Tweet Below:

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi and surrounding areas pic.twitter.com/LUDHAHPpey — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2022

