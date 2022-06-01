The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police has registered a case of fraud against BJP leader Mohit Kamboj following a complaint by the Manager of Indian Overseas Bank. The Manager alleged that Kamboj was one of the three directors of a company that took a loan of Rs 52 crores and used it for a purpose other than the intended. A case has been registered under sections 409 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Kamboj and the other two directors.

Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police registers a case of fraud against BJP leader Mohit Kamboj following a complaint by the Manager of Indian Overseas Bank: Mumbai Police (1/2) (File photo) pic.twitter.com/EniTjAoyRo — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2022

