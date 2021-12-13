As per the ED's recent charge sheet, Jacqueline Fernandez said she received gifts such as 3 designer bags from Gucci, Chanel, 2 gym wear outfits from Gucci, a pair of Louis Vuitton shoes, two pairs of diamond earrings & a bracelet of multi-colored stones, two Hermes bracelets, and a Mini Cooper car which Jacqueline returned. As per the reports, Sukesh also booked chartered flight trips for the actress. Reportedly, Sukesh sent gifts worth over Rs 10 crore to the actor while he was in jail.

Check it Out:

