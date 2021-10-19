India is celebrating Eid Milad un-Nabi 2021 on Tuesday. The occasion is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammed. It is believed that Prophet Mohammed was born on the 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal, the third Islamic month, which falls on October 19 this year. Various leaders have also extended their greetings to the countrymen on this occasion. Scroll down to check their tweets.

President Ram Nath Kovind Extends His Greetings to Countrymen:

Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha Greets People On Eid Milad un-Nabi:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)