India is celebrating Eid Milad un-Nabi 2021 on Tuesday. The occasion is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammed. It is believed that Prophet Mohammed was born on the 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal, the third Islamic month, which falls on October 19 this year. Various leaders have also extended their greetings to the countrymen on this occasion. Scroll down to check their tweets.

President Ram Nath Kovind Extends His Greetings to Countrymen:

Good wishes to all fellow citizens, especially to our Muslim brothers & sisters on Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, the birthday of Prophet Muhammad. Let us take inspiration from Prophet’s life & ideals and work for the prosperity of society and promotion of peace & harmony in the country. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 19, 2021

Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha Greets People On Eid Milad un-Nabi:

Greetings to the people of J&K on the occasion of Eid-i-Milad-un-Nabi.May this auspicious day foster the spirit of togetherness amongst the people of all faiths,& deepen the bond of unity&communal harmony.I pray,this occasion bring sustained peace,development, &prosperity in J&K. — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) October 19, 2021

Tweet by Kailash Satyarthi: I wish you a happy Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi- the birthday of Prophet Muhammad. Let’s ignite the fire of compassion, love & kindness among us to live in harmony and peace. — Kailash Satyarthi (@k_satyarthi) October 19, 2021

Dr cc Wishes People: Best wishes on Milad-un-Nabi to all fellow citizens. May you all be blessed with joy, peace and prosperity on this auspicious day.#EidMiladunNabi2021 #eid_milad_un_nabi pic.twitter.com/WJaw1GcexR — Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan (@DrTamilisaiGuv) October 19, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)