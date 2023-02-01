Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting the Budget 2023 for the next fiscal year in Parliament. During her Budget speech, Sitharaman said that the Centre will recruit 38,800 teachers and support staff for 740 schools serving 3.5 lakh tribal students under Eklavaya Model Residential Schools in the next 3 years. The Finance Minister also said an Agriculture Accelerator Fund will be set up to encourage agri-startups by young entrepreneurs. Budget 2023 Live News Updates and Highlights: Government To Recruit 38,800 Teachers for Eklavaya Model Residential Schools, Announces FM Nirmala Sitharaman.

Recruitment Under Eklavaya Model Residential Schools:

Eklavaya Model Residential Schools -in the next 3 years the Centre will recruit 38,800 teachers and support staff for 740 schools serving 3.5 lakh tribal students: FM Nirmala Sitharaman — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2023

