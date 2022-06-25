The political crisis in Maharashtra refuses to die down. The Eknath Shinde faction of Shiv Sena MLA’s have extended their hotel bookings in Guwahati for two more days. Earlier the booking was till 28th June which has been extended. Eknath Shinde along with at least 40 rebel MLAs has been camping at Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati since Wednesday.

Check Tweet:

Eknath Shinde faction has asked the hotel management to extend its booking in Guwahati for two more days. Earlier this booking was till 28th June: Sources — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2022

