Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis met Union Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Sunday, June 4 Taking to social media, Eknath Shinde said that Shiv Sena and BJP will jointly contest all the upcoming elections including Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, local body elections. He made the announcement about the same on Twitter. Notably, after the announcement, the Eknath Shinde-led Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena and BJP will contest all upcoming polls. 'Eknath Shinde Does Mujra in Delhi': Sanjay Raut Takes Dig at Maharashtra CM Over His Cabinet Expansion, Says Shinde's High Command Is in Delhi (Watch Video).

Eknath Shinde Faction and BJP To Contest All Upcoming Polls

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis met Union Minister Amit Shah in Delhi yesterday "We've decided that Shiv Sena and BJP will jointly contest all upcoming elections including Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, local body elections," tweets CM Shinde (Pic source:… pic.twitter.com/CzuGTJItcB — ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2023

