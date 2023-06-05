Uddhav Thaceray-led Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Monday took a dig at Maharashtra CM over his cabinet expansion. Raunt said that earlier the high command was in Maharashtra but now Shinde's high command is in Delhi. "He talks about Balasaheb and Shiv Sena but does 'Mujra' in Delhi," he added. Raut further said that the real Shiv Sena never bowed down before anyone. "It's been a year but cabinet expansion has not been done, this shows that this govt is going, the Shiv Sena MP said. Maharashtra Infrastructure News: CM Eknath Shinde Performs Bhoomi pujan of 11 Projects Worth Rs 700 Crores.

The Real Shiv Sena Never Bowed Down Before Anyone

#WATCH | Earlier the high command was in Maharashtra but now Shinde's high command is in Delhi. He talks about Balasaheb and Shiv Sena but does 'Mujra' in Delhi. The real Shiv Sena never bowed down before anyone. It's been a year but cabinet expansion has not been done, this… pic.twitter.com/oeJnMj2mJp — ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2023

