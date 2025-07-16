A day after Tesla opened its first showroom in Mumbai, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde took a test drive in a white Tesla Model Y outside the state assembly. Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik accompanied him during the drive. Surrounded by media, Shinde called Tesla’s India debut a significant milestone and praised Maharashtra’s investment climate, stating that the state has the highest foreign direct investment (FDI) and robust infrastructure, making it ideal for global investors. According to Tesla’s newly released India price list, the Model Y starts at INR 60 lakh, with two variants: the Rear-Wheel Drive (INR 60 lakh) and Long Range RWD (INR 68 lakh). The move signals a boost to India’s EV ecosystem and Maharashtra’s industrial ambitions. Maharashtra Local Body Elections 2025: Eknath Shinde-Led Shiv Sena Forge Alliance With Anandraj Ambedkar-Led Republican Sena for Upcoming Civic Polls.

