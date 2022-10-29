On Saturday, the Election Commission barred Telangana Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy from campaigning in the Munugode Assembly by-poll. According to the ECI, Reddy has been barred from campaigning for 48 hours after they found him in violation of the Model Code of Conduct. Earlier in the day, the ECI had issued a notice to Reddy over his 'No Vote, No Scheme' election speech. Munugode Assembly By-Election 2022: ECI Issues Notice to Telangana Minister Jagadish Reddy Over 'No Vote, No Scheme' Election Speech.

Telangana Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy Barred From Campaigning

Election Commission bars Telangana Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy from campaigning in the Munugode Assembly by-poll for 48 hours after finding him in violation of the Model Code of Conduct: ECI — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)