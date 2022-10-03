The Election Commission of India (ECI)on Monday announced that Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi will be made its National Icon'. In 2018, he was declared the 'State Icon' for Bihar. Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: 103-Year Old Voter Pyar Singh Honoured by Election Dept, Declared As District Icon in Chamba Ahead of Vidhan Sabha Polls.

Pankaj Tripathi Declared As National Icon:

Election Commission of India has declared Bollywood Actor Pankaj Tripathi as its National Icon.@ECISVEEP@TripathiiPankajpic.twitter.com/PHJmMOETCW — Prasar Bharati News Services & Digital Platform (@PBNS_India) October 3, 2022

